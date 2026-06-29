Mospi pushes harmonised data ecosystem to power citizen-centric governance

"The way forward for Mospi is not merely about creating more data but about creating value from the data that we generate," he said.

Reflecting on a national deliberative summit held in April this year to chart the roadmap for administrative data harmonisation with states and Union Territories, Garg said the exercise had been revealing in surfacing on-the-ground challenges. "The most encouraging takeaway was that thinking has begun, alignment has begun. Alignment of thought across states and Union Territories for data harmonisation is now taking shape, which is the crucial first step before systems, structures and solutions can fully be put in place," he said.