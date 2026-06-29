Industrial output grows at 5.1% in May on manufacturing, electricity boost

India's industrial output grew 5.1 per cent year-on-year in May 2026, supported by expansion in manufacturing and electricity and gas supply, according to quick estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 122.7 in May 2026, compared with 116.7 in the same month last year. Manufacturing, which carries the largest weight in the index, grew 5.5 per cent, while electricity and gas supply rose 9.9 per cent. Water supply, sewerage and waste management grew 5.5 per cent. Mining and quarrying, however, contracted 1.6 per cent.

Within manufacturing, 16 of the 23 industry groups recorded positive growth in May. The biggest contributors were motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, which grew 14.5 per cent; electrical equipment, up 20.8 per cent; and basic metals, which expanded 4.6 per cent.