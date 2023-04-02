Home / Economy / News / Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

With the weather likely to improve in the days to come, the moisture content in wheat is expected to go down, helping the crop fetch a better price

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Untimely rainfall, hailstorm, and strong-velocity winds have impacted wheat crop. Nearly 80 per cent of the new crop that has arrived at the mandis in North and Central India so far in the last few weeks is low-grade, fetching Rs 1,900-2,050 per quintal — lower than the 2023-24 minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,125 per quintal, trade and market sources said. With the weather likely to impr

Topics :wheatRainRabi crops

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

