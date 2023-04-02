Foreign trade policy: Exporters seek 3 months from Centre for transition

In case there is a change in the policy, the transition time in that case will help the exporter execute the contract, giving some certainty for the exporter

In the absence of a sunset clause in the new foreign trade policy (FTP), exporters have urged the government to allow a three-month transition period before coming up with any major changes in the policy. In a letter to the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, exporters' apex body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President A Sakthivel has sought the transition time so that