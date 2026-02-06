₹9,200 cr scheme for development of water metro systems in the pipeline

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) commissioned feasibility studies for water metro systems in 18 cities in February last year. These cities were selected based on factors such as urban scale, navigable waterways, and existing ferry usage.

According to the ministry, each project is estimated to cost between ₹800 crore and ₹1,300 crore. Echoing concerns highlighted in the Economic Survey, the ministry said that rising urbanisation is placing rising pressure on urban transport infrastructure.

“The predominant effects of this trend can be seen in the form of rising motorisation rates, wherein total registered motor vehicles in India grew at an average annual rate of approx.9.8 per cent between 2012 and 2022, reaching 226 million vehicles by 2023 and projected to hit 494 million by 2050. This surge has given rise to various negative externalities like road congestion, air pollution, and road fatalities,” it said.