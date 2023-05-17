Mobile wallets market in India to surpass $5 trn in 2027, says GlobalData

The company predicted in its analysis that payments made using mobile wallets will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9 per cent between 2023 and 2027 and reach Rs 472.6 trillion ($5.7 trillion) in 2027.
“While cash has traditionally been the most popular method of payment among Indians, its use is gradually on decline. This is mainly due to India’s concerted efforts to promote digital transactions, most prominent being Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Mobile wallets have benefitted the most from this push and have become the preferred choice for payments in India," said Kartik Challa, Senior Analyst Banking and Payments at GlobalData.