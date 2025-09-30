ADB cuts India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5% on steep US tariffs

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday lowered its growth forecast for the current financial year by 20 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent, citing steep tariff hikes by the US that are expected to come into effect in the second half of FY26, thus affecting exports and manufacturing growth.

“India faces the steepest tariff hikes among developing Asian economies, prompting a downgrade in its growth outlook. For FY2025 [ending on 31 March of the next year], growth is now projected at 6.5 per cent, down from 6.7 per cent in April,” the ADB said in its September outlook.

It also lowered the outlook for FY27 by 30 bps to 6.5 per cent, as tariffs and tighter global conditions are expected to weigh on growth, with sectors such as textiles, ready-made garments, jewellery, shrimp, and chemicals likely to be particularly affected. “The reduction in exports will impact India’s GDP in both FY2026 and FY2027 as the tariffs are implemented. As a result, net exports will subtract from growth more than previously forecast in April,” the ADB noted. On the inflation front, it expects consumer prices to average 3.1 per cent in FY26, sharply lower than the 4.2 per cent projected earlier, though it raised its FY27 estimate to 4.2 per cent on expectations of food price normalisation.

The ADB said consumption is expected to rise in India, especially in rural areas, on account of rapid moderation in food prices and fiscal measures such as a cut in personal income tax, reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) rates, and a likely increase in central government employees’ salaries. However, it cautioned that investment growth will be slower than previously expected, pulled down by corporate uncertainty linked to global trade policy disruption. “After a strong first four months of the fiscal year, central government capital spending in the remaining eight months will likely be muted,” it said.

Regarding the fiscal deficit, it reckoned that it is likely to overshoot the budget estimate of 4.4 per cent as tax revenue growth may be lower than expected, partly because GST cuts were not included in the original budget, while spending levels are assumed to be maintained, thus pushing up the deficit. “Nevertheless, the deficit will likely be lower than the 4.7 per cent of GDP recorded in FY2025,” it said. On risks to the outlook, it noted that the direction of bilateral trade policy between the US and India will pose both upside and downside risks. On the upside, growth could be spurred if US tariffs on India are lowered to be more in line with those imposed on other countries in Asia and the Pacific. On the downside, further exacerbation of trade tensions could affect other sectors of the economy, while geopolitical tensions could further reduce demand for India’s exports by raising global commodity prices.