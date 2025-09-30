October MPC meeting: When and where to watch the rate decision live

The address will be followed by a press conference at noon, which will be available on the same platforms. The conference is aimed at offering more insights into the central bank's policy decisions.

You can also follow live updates of the RBI's policy announcement on Business Standard's RBI MPC Live Blog.

When does the MPC meeting take place?

The October meeting was scheduled for September 29-October 1. The remaining MPC meetings for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) will take place on:

December 3-5

February 4-6, 2026

What to expect from the October MPC meeting?

Economists believe that there’s room to further revise the inflation forecast, but a rate cut remains unlikely. According to a poll conducted by Business Standard, most of the economists expect the committee to maintain the status quo at its October meeting.

However, some respondents, including the State Bank of India, expect the panel to cut the policy rate by another 25 basis points (bps) in the upcoming meeting. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.