Home / Economy / News / October MPC meeting: When and where to watch the rate decision live

October MPC meeting: When and where to watch the rate decision live

RBI Oct MPC meet 2025: Economists believe that there's room to further revise the inflation forecast, but a rate cut remains unlikely

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI
You can also follow live updates of the RBI's policy announcement on Business Standard's RBI MPC Live Blog. (Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sanjay Malhotra will announce the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC's) October meeting outcome at 10 am on Wednesday. Malhotra's address will be streamed live on the central bank's YouTube channel, X account, and its official website.
 
The address will be followed by a press conference at noon, which will be available on the same platforms. The conference is aimed at offering more insights into the central bank's policy decisions.
 
You can also follow live updates of the RBI's policy announcement on Business Standard's RBI MPC Live Blog. 

When does the MPC meeting take place?

The October meeting was scheduled for September 29-October 1. The remaining MPC meetings for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) will take place on:
  • December 3-5
  • February 4-6, 2026

What to expect from the October MPC meeting?

Economists believe that there’s room to further revise the inflation forecast, but a rate cut remains unlikely. According to a poll conducted by Business Standard, most of the economists expect the committee to maintain the status quo at its October meeting.
 
However, some respondents, including the State Bank of India, expect the panel to cut the policy rate by another 25 basis points (bps) in the upcoming meeting. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

August 2025 RBI MPC highlights

In the last MPC meeting held between August 4 and 6, the RBI MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, after three consecutive cuts in 2025, bringing down the repo rate from 6.5 per cent. While the inflation forecast was lowered, the stance was kept unchanged as 'neutral'.

Why is monetary policy meeting important?

The MPC meeting is held bi-monthly to decide the interest rates, and project inflation and growth estimates. The repo rate, the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks, directly impacts consumers because when the repo rate rises, banks often increase loan interest rates, making EMIs for home, car, or personal loans more expensive. On the other hand, a lower repo rate can reduce borrowing costs but may also lead to lower interest on savings and fixed deposits. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian economy to grow at 6.5% in FY26, US tariffs to weigh on exports: ADB

Rupee hits fresh closing low of 88.76 on outflows, US dollar demand

Premium

Govt's Q&A on GST refund due to inverted duty rates is controversial

Moody's keeps India rating at Baa3 with stable outlook, flags fiscal risk

DGTR initiates probe into import of solar cell component from China

Topics :Monetary Policy NewsMonetary Policy StoriesRBI MPC Meetingmonetary policiesbi-monthly monetary policymonetary policy committeeBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story