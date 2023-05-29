Since the second advance estimates were introduced, it was only during 2016-17 that these estimates to gauge the GDP growth were on the dot. The next year, the growth was much higher than projected by the first advance estimates. The second advance estimates, however, captured it correctly. None of the two advance estimates could gauge the extent of the slowdown in the next two years and were grossly inaccurate, particularly for 2019-20.

Since 2017, the Union Budget has been presented on February 1. So the first advance estimates now come out in the first week of January. And the second advance estimates are also released on the last day of February to gauge the economy better.