Statsguru: From Anaemia to tobacco use, six charts show health warnings

Health targets are among the sustainable development goals, which countries signed up for in 2015, hoping to achieve them by 2030. The latest WHO warning comes after a similar one about India falling behind on these goals in an earlier study published this year in The Lancet journal. The Lancet study highlighted indicators such as safety of women, child nutrition, and the prevalence of tobacco usage. Around a fifth of women and girls between the ages of 15 and 49 years faced violence from their partners in the past twelve months, showed WHO data. This is higher than south-east Asia overall (chart 2). India is better off in terms of overweight children, but over 30 per cent show signs of stunting (charts 3,4).