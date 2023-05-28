GDP preview: Strong growth seen in Q4 on services rebound, pvt investment



The Q3FY23 (October-December) GDP growth came in at 4.4 per cent, while in Q4FY22, it was 4 per cent. The official print for Q4FY23 and full year FY23 will be released by the National Statistical Office on Wednesday. India’s economy in the January-March quarter (Q4FY23) is expected to show much improved growth both sequentially and year on year, primarily driven by the manufacturing and services sectors, reflecting improved consumption trends, and an encouraging rise in private investment, analysts say.



Ghosh said that there are signs of a renewed surge in resilient manufacturing while supporting services sector to embrace enhanced efficiency. “SBI’s model, based on 30 high-frequency indicators from key sectors, and tuned/trained to project the GDP numbers forecasts the quarterly GDP growth for the Q4FY23 at 5.5 per cent. At this rate, India’s GDP growth for FY23 is likely at 7.1 per cent,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India Group.



A poll by Reuters last week of 56 economists, pegs Q4FY23 growth at 5 per cent. An earlier poll by the wire agency, in April, of 45 economists, pegged FY23 GDP growth at 6.9 per cent. However, most analysts now say FY23 growth will at least be 7 per cent, or could even top that. A poll of 15 analysts by digital outlet Moneycontrol sees Q4FY23 GDP growth at 5.1 per cent. “In India, domestic consumption and investment stand to benefit from stronger prospects for agricultural and allied activities, strengthening business and consumer confidence, and strong credit growth,” he said.



Sengupta said that while consumption recovery continues to be supported by urban areas, the rural market is also showing nascent sign of recovery as real wage growth turns positive. She added that capex cycle recovery, which has depended on central government expenditure, got some support from a pick-up in state government expenditure and improvement in capacity utilisation by the private sector. “Growth recovery remains on track with Q4FY23 GDP growth expected at 5.1 per cent YoY versus 4.4 per cent in Q3. Recovery is likely to be led by services sector with a pick-up in trade, hotel and transportation and government expenditure,” said Gaura Sengupta, India Economist and IDFC First Bank. Sengupta sees FY23 GDP growth at 7 per cent, same as the NSO’s projections.



Last week, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that FY23 GDP growth could exceed 7 per cent. Capex cycle indicators showed a steady recovery with pick-up in capital goods imports (10.8 per cent YoY in Q4), steel consumption (17.1 per cent YoY in Q4), capital and infrastructure production, Sengupta said.



The latest Monthly Economic Review report by the Finance Ministry stated that companies have started investing in new capacity, buoyed by sustainable growth in activity. During Q4FY23 the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy reported the completion of projects worth Rs 60,000 crore and the announcement of new ones valued at Rs 10.9 trillion, the Ministry had stated. “According to all the recent trends, it will not be a surprise if GDP growth for last year comes above the official estimate of 7 per cent. All the economic indicators for Q4 show that economy activity sustained momentum, and in fact in all the high frequency indictors which we monitor, the momentum was maintained in Q4,” he had said.



“Economic activity in Q4FY23 remained uneven, with domestic demand for services outpacing that for goods and surprisingly robust exports of services amid a contraction in merchandise items,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Icra Ltd. Some analysts still had concerns about the spread of recovery.