After RoDTEP, govt likely to extend export-boosting textile scheme

After Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP), the government may extend the tenure of another export-boosting scheme that mainly seeks to benefit the textiles sector till 2025-26, people aware of the matter said.

The Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL) scheme was launched more than four years ago to increase the

competitiveness of apparel/garments as well as the home-furnishing space.



The scheme is valid till March 31, 2024.



The textiles ministry has already sought the Union Cabinet’s approval regarding the same, as it received representations from the industry. “We are going for the extension of RoSCTL. The idea is to make it coterminous with the current finance commission cycle (till 2026),” one of the people cited above told Business Standard.

