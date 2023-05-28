Airlines start new flights but fares spike on Go First's top routes

Indian carriers have started new flights on Go First's top routes to partly fill the void created by its exit. Despite this, the spot fares on those routes have increased by as much as five times.
Go First operated 52 flights a week on the Delhi-Ahmedabad route, making it the sixth frequent route for the airline, shows to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. After the airline filed for insolvency and stopped all services on May 3, Air India started 14 flights a week on that route.
However, spot fares on the Delhi-Ahmedabad route have jumped by about 400 per cent to Rs 16,585 in the past one month, according to the data provided by travel portal ixigo.
The matter of rising airfares has now become a concern for the Civil Aviation Ministry, and it has told the airlines to keep airfares at a moderate level on such routes.
"We have observed the rising airfares on certain routes, such as Delhi-Pune and Delhi-Ahmedabad, where Go First's exit has created a significant impact," a senior government official noted.
Go First used to operate 52 flights a week on the Delhi-Pune route in April, according to Cirium. However, since its exit, none of the airlines have started new flights on this route. As a result, the spot fare on this route has jumped from Rs 5,048 on April 24 to Rs 15,093 on May 24.
The government official said the airlines have been advised to increase flights but they are unable to do much because of the paucity of fresh capacity (new planes). Go First has squarely blamed Pratt & Whitney (PW) for the cash crunch, stating that it did not supply engines on time, due to which almost half of its 54 aircraft fleet is grounded. Apart from Go First, even IndiGo is suffering due to this issue.
IndiGo's 37 planes, powered by PW engines, were grounded on May 15. India's largest airline has about 140 PW-powered planes in its fleet.
The official said that on routes where Go First was a major player, the ministry has advised the airlines to make sure that the upper ceiling for price tickets is not too high. "There should not be a huge gap between the upper ceiling and lower ceiling. The airfares should remain moderate," the official added.
The official made it clear that the government has no plan to regulate airfares. The May-June period is considered a peak period for airlines as a large number of people go on leisure trips once the summer vacations in schools start.
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had earlier this month said the government has told PW to supply engines so that the grounded planes of Indian carriers are “up and running”.
“We cannot have multiple planes of one engine manufacturer on the ground in India, which is the case today, unfortunately,” Scindia told reporters after an event of industry body FICCI.
The minister said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was waiting for Go First’s plan on resumption of flights.
“We have very clearly said that we want a resumption of flights (by Go First) as soon as possible. They have to submit their plan to the DGCA. This plan will cover the number of planes, the number of routes. On the basis of this plan, the DGCA will decide how to take it forward,” he added.