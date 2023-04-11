Home / Economy / News / Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

Non-tech companies are taking steps to hire top talent from the IT sector in order to drive their organisations towards digitisation. Most of this demand is for experienced employees

BS Web Team New Delhi
Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At a time when the information technology (IT) sector is witnessing a slowdown and mass layoffs globally, demand for tech talent from non-tech sectors is on the rise, according to a report published in The Economic Times (ET).

There is a demand for software experts in several manufacturing companies, including the automobile industry. Talent adept at software development is in demand for research and development centres across India.

Non-tech companies are taking steps to hire top talent from the IT sector in order to drive their organisations towards digitisation. Most of this demand is for employees holding experiences in their respective domains, the report said.

The CEO of Quess IT Staffing was quoted in the report as saying that the demand for technology talent has grown almost threefold across the non-tech segments since the pandemic. One in five IT employees has moved into captive units of MNCs and non-tech firms that are going digital, the report added.

A number of companies involved in manufacturing are planning to set up a small-scale facility in India because of the availability of talent with the right skillset, an industry expert said.

The non-tech companies will continue to focus on their core competencies, however, use of technology will become increasingly important. This is especially true for companies engaged in healthcare, finance, retail, and transportation, the report said.

Topics :information technologyInfosys layoffsIT industry layoffsTata Consultancy ServicesWiproBS Web ReportsEmployment in India

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

Also Read

Infosys Q2 preview: Revenue could rise by up to 26% YoY; share buyback eyed

Wipro Q2 preview: Revenue may jump 17% YoY; profit seen dropping up to 6%

How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts

I-T Dept notifies Cost Inflation Index for current FY for computing LTCG

Why is growing rice becoming a challenge with each passing year

Core inflation still elevated despite muted demand, easing supply situation

Cost of Iraqi oil to India drops as competition from Russia bites

Demonetisation, unscientific GST implementation caused disaster: Kerala CM

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story