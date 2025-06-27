'Very big' trade deal with India soon: Trump as he signs pact with China

President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that the US has signed a deal with China and hinted that a "very big" deal with India will follow soon.

Trump made the announcement while speaking at an event for the Big Beautiful Bill. He said, "Everybody wants to make a deal and have a part of it. Remember a few months ago, the press was saying, 'You really have anybody of any interest? Well, we just signed with China yesterday. We are having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one. Where we're going to open up India, in the China deal, we are starting to open up China."

Days after Lutnick's statement, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the two nations were in the process of negotiating a fair and equitable trade agreement that will benefit both economies. US-China deal While Trump did not elaborate on the details of the US-China deal, he said, "But we're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one. Where we're going to open up India, in the China deal, we're starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened, and the relationship with every country has been very good."