ARAI to invest Rs 500 cr over next 4-5 yrs to enhance H2ICE testing infra

The agency already has testing capabilities for ethanol 20 fuel-compliant vehicles

Nitin Kumar
Jun 05 2024
Automotive testing and certification agency Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) plans to invest Rs 500 crore over the next four to five years to improve the country's vehicle testing infrastructure.

This investment will go towards setting up testing infrastructure for hydrogen-internal combustion engine (H2ICE)-powered vehicles and construction equipment, as well as for additional safety technologies.

The agency already has testing capabilities for ethanol 20 fuel-compliant vehicles.

“For the next four to five years, we have thought of almost Rs 500 crore to be put in place so that the facilities needed are there,” said Reji Mathai, director, ARAI.

The testing agency has already invested Rs 200 crore for the development of safety technologies like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are still in their early stages in India, but commercial vehicle manufacturers are exploring hydrogen ICE trucks for long-haul and heavy-duty applications. This interest is driven by the potential for hydrogen ICE trucks to offer a better total cost of ownership compared to diesel engines.

“For hydrogen testing, we will be having our capabilities ready within six months,” Mathai said.

He mentioned that the agency anticipates its testing capabilities will be available starting next year.

Ashok Leyland and Reliance Industries launched India's first hydrogen ICE-powered heavy-duty truck last year.

The Centre also launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission to support the development of technologies to use green hydrogen as a fuel in buses, trucks, and four-wheelers, based on fuel cell-based propulsion technology or internal combustion engine-based propulsion technology.

Indian Economy ethanol production automotive industry

Jun 05 2024

