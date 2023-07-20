Home / Economy / News / Argentina signs LoI with Hindustan Aeronautics to acquire helicopters

Argentina signs LoI with Hindustan Aeronautics to acquire helicopters

Ananthakrishnan and other senior company officers briefed the visiting dignitaries on various activities of HAL and a presentation was given on the occasion

Press Trust of India Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Argentina's Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) on productive cooperation and acquisition of Light and Medium Utility Helicopters for its armed forces.

The LoI was signed here by Argentinian Defence Minister Jorge Taiana, and HAL Chairman and Managing Director C B Ananthakrishnan, the Bengaluru-headquartered PSU said in a statement.

Ananthakrishnan and other senior company officers briefed the visiting dignitaries on various activities of HAL and a presentation was given on the occasion.

During the day-long programme, Taiana and his team viewed the flying display of various HAL products at HAL Airport. The team also paid a visit to LCA and Helicopter Divisions and evinced keen interest in HAL products, the statement added.

Topics :ArgentinaDefence ministry

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

