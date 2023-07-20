Home / Economy / News / Need independent statutory authority to develop, regulate AI: Trai

Need independent statutory authority to develop, regulate AI: Trai

Says authority must have power to define AI's responsible use and frame rules

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
The authority will also develop model ethical codes for the adoption by public and private entities in different sectors

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An independent statutory authority should be established in India to ensure the development of responsible artificial intelligence (AI) and the regulation of use cases in India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has said.

In an official recommendation brought out on Thursday, the telecommunications sector regulator said that the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India (AIDAI) should have the power to regulate AI, define its responsible use, and frame rules for its applicability.

The authority will be the apex body to oversee all issues related to data digitisation, data sharing, and data monetisation in the country, framing policies and incentivisation schemes for these, Trai has said. 

“It will also put in place an overarching framework for ethical use of data, both by the government as well as by corporates in India,” Trai said.

In this case, a uniform framework will be created to onboard private entities for the adoption of a national policy on data governance and to enable them and public sector entities to “digitalise, monetise, and share their data within the privacy and other applicable laws”.

The authority will also develop model ethical codes for the adoption by public and private entities in different sectors. Trai has recommended that AI use cases be regulated on a risk-based framework where high-risk use cases that directly impact humans are regulated through legally binding obligations. 

A multi-stakeholder body will act as an advisory body to the proposed statutory authority which will also take into account global best practices and public consultation on the subject.

The authority will study the possible impact of upcoming technologies on data ethics and come out with relevant rules/guidelines on the subject. It will also create a national-level mechanism to bring states, local bodies, and other agencies on board to adopt the national policy on data governance.

AIDAI will also coordinate with technical standard-setting government bodies like the Telecommunication Engineering Centre for accreditation of various laboratories for testing and accreditation of AI products and solutions. 

It should also assess the data digitisation requirement in the country, review and prioritise the avenues requiring concentrated efforts for data digitization, and fix time frames accordingly.

Big plans

Trai’s recommendations include that at least one Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) be established in each state for the development of AI technology.

Also, considering the sensitivity and far-reaching impact of AI across the nations which defy borders, Trai said the government should collaborate with international agencies and governments of other countries for forming a global agency that will act as the primary international body for development, standardisation and responsible use of AI. 

This is in line with the government’s aspirations of India playing a leading role in shaping global AI standards and governance structures.

The proposal

Apex body to oversee all issues related to data digitisation, data sharing and data monetisation 
Frame policies and incentivisation schemes 
Chalk out framework for ethical use of data by governments as well as by corporate entities 
A multi-stakeholder body to act as an advisory body to the proposed statutory authority 


Also Read

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

BSNL on verge of falling under 100-million-subscribers mark soon: Trai data

China's crackdown on data access adds to list of missing statistics

Trai proposes regulatory framework to rate buildings on their digital infra

IMF pitches for the inclusion of India in international bond indices

Fresh Formal job creation slows down in May, shows EPFO data

Explained: What is a fab plant, how many types of chips are made in world?

From Africa to Latin America, trade in local currencies on the cards

Falling demand, strong price competition pushing textile market into crisis

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTRAI

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story