Need independent statutory authority to develop, regulate AI: Trai

An independent statutory authority should be established in India to ensure the development of responsible artificial intelligence (AI) and the regulation of use cases in India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has said.

In an official recommendation brought out on Thursday, the telecommunications sector regulator said that the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India (AIDAI) should have the power to regulate AI, define its responsible use, and frame rules for its applicability.

The authority will be the apex body to oversee all issues related to data digitisation, data sharing, and data monetisation in the country, framing policies and incentivisation schemes for these, Trai has said.

“It will also put in place an overarching framework for ethical use of data, both by the government as well as by corporates in India,” Trai said.

In this case, a uniform framework will be created to onboard private entities for the adoption of a national policy on data governance and to enable them and public sector entities to “digitalise, monetise, and share their data within the privacy and other applicable laws”.

The authority will also develop model ethical codes for the adoption by public and private entities in different sectors. Trai has recommended that AI use cases be regulated on a risk-based framework where high-risk use cases that directly impact humans are regulated through legally binding obligations.

A multi-stakeholder body will act as an advisory body to the proposed statutory authority which will also take into account global best practices and public consultation on the subject.

The authority will study the possible impact of upcoming technologies on data ethics and come out with relevant rules/guidelines on the subject. It will also create a national-level mechanism to bring states, local bodies, and other agencies on board to adopt the national policy on data governance.

AIDAI will also coordinate with technical standard-setting government bodies like the Telecommunication Engineering Centre for accreditation of various laboratories for testing and accreditation of AI products and solutions.

It should also assess the data digitisation requirement in the country, review and prioritise the avenues requiring concentrated efforts for data digitization, and fix time frames accordingly.

Big plans

Trai’s recommendations include that at least one Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) be established in each state for the development of AI technology.

Also, considering the sensitivity and far-reaching impact of AI across the nations which defy borders, Trai said the government should collaborate with international agencies and governments of other countries for forming a global agency that will act as the primary international body for development, standardisation and responsible use of AI.





The proposal This is in line with the government’s aspirations of India playing a leading role in shaping global AI standards and governance structures.

Apex body to oversee all issues related to data digitisation, data sharing and data monetisation

Frame policies and incentivisation schemes

Chalk out framework for ethical use of data by governments as well as by corporate entities

A multi-stakeholder body to act as an advisory body to the proposed statutory authority