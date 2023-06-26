Home / Economy / News / Army adjudged best organisation in defence ministry for procurement on GeM

Army adjudged best organisation in defence ministry for procurement on GeM

The concerted efforts of all entities have manifested in the "exponential increase" in procurement in successive years, a senior official said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
The Indian Army has been adjudged as the best organisation in the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for procurement on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for the financial year 2022-23, officials said on Monday.

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar received the prestigious award on behalf of the Army on Monday.

Approximately 16,000 buyers (in the context of the Army) are registered on GeM, the officials said, adding that on an average, 60,000-80,000 transactions take place every month. The maximum of up to two lakh transactions took place in March in 2022-23, they said.

The concerted efforts of all entities have manifested in the "exponential increase" in the procurement in successive years, a senior official said.

"In pursuance of the PMO's overarching objective to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement, since the inception of GeM, the Indian Army has been earnestly working towards 100 per cent procurement of all goods and services on GeM," he said.

The Army has achieved the top position in spite of several challenges, the officials said.

"These include intermittent Internet accessibility in remote areas.... Training of manpower down to sub-unit levels for expeditious procurement, given the sheer size of the Army," the official said.

The procurement target for FY 2023-24 is "Rs 10,000 crore and is expected to be Rs 15,000 crore due to the on-boarding of maximum goods and services," the official said, adding that putting in place a robust and efficient complaint and grievances redressal mechanism for responsive procurement is also under consideration.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

