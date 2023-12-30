Home / Economy / News / At least 28 countries plan to participate in Vibrant Gujarat summit: Govt

At least 28 countries plan to participate in Vibrant Gujarat summit: Govt

The countries that agreed to join as partners are Australia, Bangladesh, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco among others

The 10th edition of VGGS, based on the 'Gateway to the Future' theme, will be organised in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12. (Photo: X/@VibrantGujarat)
Press Trust of India Gandhinagar

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

As many as 28 countries and 14 organisations have so far confirmed to be partners for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024, the state government said on Saturday.

The 10th edition of VGGS, based on the 'Gateway to the Future' theme, will be organised in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The countries that agreed to join as partners are Australia, Bangladesh, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco, Mozambique, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Republic of Korea, Rwanda, Singapore, Tanzania, Thailand, the UAE, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Ghana, and Vietnam, stated an official release.

The partner organisations include the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM India) EPIC India-University of Chicago, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, International Solar Alliance, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Korea Trade and Investment Agency, among others, it said.

"Each partner country and organisation plays a pivotal role in strengthening the bilateral relations by contributing towards the success of the VGGS," the government said.

They have played an important role in promoting the VGGS through various platforms to further enhance collaboration, trade, and investment opportunities, it said.

"Over the last nine editions of the summit, the partner countries and organisations have also contributed towards high-profile representation and stimulating response for the summit in terms of socio-economic and cultural collaborations," the release said.

With the upcoming VGGS 2024, an effective platform is laid out to attract investments with a focus on emerging sectors like semiconductors, green hydrogen, e-mobility, renewable energy, and FinTech among others, it said.

"Crucial to the summit's success, partner countries and partner organisations will contribute by actively participating in sectoral and country seminars, in alignment with the overarching vision of Viksit Bharat@2047," it added.

Also Read

CM Patel visits Japan to promote Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

147 MoUs worth over Rs 2 trn signed so far at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Gujarat Titans

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

States' indicative borrowing for fourth quarter higher than forecast

Delayed Central infrastructure projects down for second month in a row

Residential realty momentum in 2023 strongest in decade as demand picked up

Gold price sits above $2,000 per ounce, heading for best in last 3 years

India seeks bargains against UK's carbon border tax as part of FTA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vibrant GujaratVibrant Gujarat Global SummitGujarat

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story