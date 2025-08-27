Home / Economy / News / Additional 25% tariff imposed by Trump on India comes into effect

Additional 25% tariff imposed by Trump on India comes into effect

On August 7, the Trump announced doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent for India's purchases of Russian crude oil, but gave a 21-day window to negotiate an agreement

US TARIFFS, RETAIL
Products of India, except those set forth in section 3 of Executive Order 14329 will be subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Press Trust of India New York/Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for its purchases of Russian oil came into effect Wednesday, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in a draft order published on Monday, said the increased levies would hit Indian products that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025.

Trump had announced reciprocal tariffs of 25 per cent on India that came into effect on August 7, when tariffs on about 70 other nations also kicked-in.

On August 7, the US president announced doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent for India's purchases of Russian crude oil, but gave a 21-day window to negotiate an agreement.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted he can't compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, small-scale industries, cautioning "pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it".

Products of India, except those set forth in section 3 of Executive Order 14329, that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025, will be subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty, the DHS order read.

However, Indian products will be exempt from the new 50 per cent tariff if they were already loaded on a ship and in transit to the US before 12:01 am (EDT) on August 27, 2025, provided they are cleared for use in the country or taken out of a warehouse for consumption before 12:01 am (EDT) on September 17, 2025, and the importer certifies this to US Customs by declaring the special code HTSUS 9903.01.85.

Commenting on the additional tariffs on India, Mark Linscott, Senior Advisor with Washington DC-based business consulting and advisory firm The Asia Group, said that unfortunately, the US and India have managed to convert what appeared to be a true and unprecedented win-win on trade into a remarkable lose-lose.

For the moment, the trade talks on reciprocal tariffs are on thin ice while the two sides stew over how to reach an understanding on Russian oil purchases. Hopefully, cooler heads who understand the value of the relationship will prevail in finding the path forward, Linscott said.

Partner at The Asia Group Nisha Biswal said the 50 per cent tariffs on India now the highest of any US trading partner will be hugely disruptive, pricing Indian textiles and garments out of the US market.

US businesses have also lost the unprecedentedly low tariff rates that USTR (United States Trade Representative) had previously negotiated. The move also casts doubt on the China+1 strategy, creating uncertainty for companies that had shifted production to India, she said.

The short-term impact of these tariffs will be undoubtedly severe, but a path forward remains possible if Modi and Trump engage directly to restore trust and strike a workable agreement, Biswal added.

Managing Principal at The Asia Group Basant Sanghera said the secondary tariffs will be highly damaging to US-India economic ties and India's manufacturing ambitions.

Without some level of leader-level engagement, the trade relationship will remain in the doldrums, with risk of further damage, he said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has accused India of profiteering by reselling Russian oil. India has called the tariffs imposed by the US unjustified and unreasonable.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Diwali tax cuts risk worsening India's tariff sting as Trump threat looms

India's GDP growth likely slowed to 6.7% in Q1, set to ease further: Poll

Premium

50% US tariffs kick in from Wednesday: Shrimp crimp for sellers, consumers

Premium

Committed to energy ties with India, says senior US Embassy official

Premium

Safeguard duty on steel: More than a safety net, but is it enough?

Topics :Donald TrumpUS tariffsTrump tariffsUS India relations Indo-US ties

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story