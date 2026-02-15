Behind the handshake: Tariff cuts in FTAs may cost India ₹1 trn in FY27

Among partner countries and blocs, the revenue impact is estimated to be the highest in the case of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), at ₹40,833 crore in FY27. India has flagged the need for an urgent review of the trade agreement with Asean, since imports from Asean nations have grown at a much faster pace than exports from India. In August 2023, both sides agreed to complete the review of the existing agreement on goods by 2025. However, they have missed the deadline and India has expressed its unhappiness over the tardy pace of the review process.