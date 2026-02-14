Cabinet nod to multi-tracking projects will reduce logistical cost: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the decisions of the Union Cabinet last evening will strengthen infrastructure and enhance ease of living of people.

The Union Cabinet had met on Friday evening where multiple decisions were taken on infrastructure projects.

In a series of posts on X, Modi said the Cabinet approval for three multi-tracking projects covering various districts across Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka will strengthen rail infrastructure, reduce logistic cost and create job opportunities for our youths.

He also noted that the nod of the Union Cabinet for the upgrade of Dhamasiya-Bitada/ Movi and Nasarpore-Malotha sections of National Highway-56 to "four-lane standard" will further connectivity, especially in remote and tribal areas of Gujarat.