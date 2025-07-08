Home / Economy / News / Bengaluru-Berlin pact to drive innovation, startup exchange: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru-Berlin pact to drive innovation, startup exchange: Priyank Kharge

Kharge posted on 'X' that the declaration was signed in the presence of Franziska Giffey, Mayor of Berlin and Senator for Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Enterprises, Germany

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister for information technology, biotechnology, and rural development and panchayat raj
"This partnership under Karnataka's Global Innovation Alliance will reduce the distance between Berlin and Bengaluru by enabling startup exchange, soft-landing support, and deeper tech and innovation collaboration," the minister said.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A joint declaration of intent was signed between the Government of Karnataka and the State of Berlin, Federal Republic of Germany, Karnataka's Minister for Electronics, IT/BT Priyank Kharge said on Tuesday. 
Kharge posted on 'X' that the declaration was signed in the presence of Franziska Giffey, Mayor of Berlin and Senator for Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Enterprises, Germany. 
"This partnership under Karnataka's Global Innovation Alliance will reduce the distance between Berlin and Bengaluru by enabling startup exchange, soft-landing support, and deeper tech and innovation collaboration," the minister said. 
According to him, the collaboration will focus on areas such as FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, IT/Digitalisation, and Life Sciences, which reflect Bengaluru's global leadership in emerging technologies and complement Berlin's strengths in innovation and ecosystem development. 
"Both governments believe innovation must be equitable, so we are placing special emphasis on women-led enterprises and green innovation," he added. 
Kharge said Karnataka would soon institutionalise this partnership through a joint steering committee and dedicated nodal points on both sides to track progress, co-create programmes, and ensure outcome-based delivery. 
Mayor Giffey, who is leading a 25-member trade delegation to Bengaluru and Delhi, announced after the signing that Berlin would open a representative business office in Bengaluru next year to promote bilateral trade. This will be Berlin's third such office after New York and Beijing. 
She is accompanied by Stefan Franzke, CEO of Berlin Partner for Business and Technology; Jeannine Koch, CEO of medianet berlinbrandenburg eV; and Berol Bicer, Executive Board Member of the Berlin Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
The delegation includes companies and startups from the digitalisation, energy, mobility, and GreenTech sectors, aiming to explore new markets and build partnerships in India. 
During their two-day visit to Bengaluru, the delegation will visit the Infosys campus, RV College of Engineering, and IIM Bangalore, and hold meetings with industry bodies, including NASSCOM.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI to conduct 2-day VRRR auction to drain Rs 1 trillion in liquidity

India and Brazil set to sign key agreements to boost bilateral trade

Zee Entertainment shareholders approve appointment of new directors

Thali prices drop in June 2025, driven by lower vegetable and broiler costs

Govt likely to make it mandatory for vegetable oil units to register

Topics :Priyank KhargeKarnatakaKarnataka governmentBerlin

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story