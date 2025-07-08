Bengaluru-Berlin pact to drive innovation, startup exchange: Priyank Kharge

A joint declaration of intent was signed between the Government of Karnataka and the State of Berlin, Federal Republic of Germany, Karnataka's Minister for Electronics, IT/BT Priyank Kharge said on Tuesday.

Kharge posted on 'X' that the declaration was signed in the presence of Franziska Giffey, Mayor of Berlin and Senator for Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Enterprises, Germany.

"This partnership under Karnataka's Global Innovation Alliance will reduce the distance between Berlin and Bengaluru by enabling startup exchange, soft-landing support, and deeper tech and innovation collaboration," the minister said.

According to him, the collaboration will focus on areas such as FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, IT/Digitalisation, and Life Sciences, which reflect Bengaluru's global leadership in emerging technologies and complement Berlin's strengths in innovation and ecosystem development.

"Both governments believe innovation must be equitable, so we are placing special emphasis on women-led enterprises and green innovation," he added. Kharge said Karnataka would soon institutionalise this partnership through a joint steering committee and dedicated nodal points on both sides to track progress, co-create programmes, and ensure outcome-based delivery. Mayor Giffey, who is leading a 25-member trade delegation to Bengaluru and Delhi, announced after the signing that Berlin would open a representative business office in Bengaluru next year to promote bilateral trade. This will be Berlin's third such office after New York and Beijing. She is accompanied by Stefan Franzke, CEO of Berlin Partner for Business and Technology; Jeannine Koch, CEO of medianet berlinbrandenburg eV; and Berol Bicer, Executive Board Member of the Berlin Chamber of Industry and Commerce.