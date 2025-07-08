Home / Economy / News / Thali prices drop in June 2025, driven by lower vegetable and broiler costs

Thali prices drop in June 2025, driven by lower vegetable and broiler costs

The price of a vegetarian thali fell 8 per cent in June 2025 compared to the same month last year, driven by a sharp drop in vegetable prices

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices also rose by 6 per cent over the year, partially offsetting the overall decline in thali costs.
Home-cooked meals became cheaper in June, as the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to the latest report by credit rating agency CRISIL on Tuesday.
 
The price of a vegetarian thali fell 8 per cent in June 2025 compared to the same month last year, driven by a sharp drop in vegetable prices.
 
Tomato prices plunged 24 per cent to ₹32/kg from ₹42 a year ago, while potato and onion prices dropped 20 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively. This is owing to a high base effect linked to lower yields in 2024.
 
The cost of a non-vegetarian thali also declined by about 6 per cent Y-o-Y, aided by an estimated 3 per cent drop in broiler prices, which account for nearly half the cost of a non-vegetarian thali.
 
However, some input costs rose. Despite a reduction in basic Customs duty on crude edible oils, vegetable oil prices increased 19 per cent, as the cost benefit is yet to reach consumers.
 
Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices also rose by 6 per cent over the year, partially offsetting the overall decline in thali costs.
 
On a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, however, both thalis became more expensive. The cost of a vegetarian thali rose 3 per cent, while the non-vegetarian variant saw a 4 per cent uptick in June 2025. This was primarily due to a sharp 36 per cent surge in tomato prices, as arrivals dropped by 8 per cent.
 
Potato prices also edged up 4 per cent M-o-M while onion prices remained stable.
 
For non-vegetarian thalis, an estimated 5 per cent rise in broiler prices over the month— driven by heat-induced supply constraints and slower poultry growth— added to the increase.
 
Pushan Sharma, Director-Research at Crisil Intelligence says that going ahead, thali costs are expected to inch up sequentially as seasonal changes push up vegetable prices.
 
“Onion prices are expected to rise moderately due to the absence of fresh arrivals and controlled release of stored rabi stock. For tomato, weak summer sowing is expected to lead to a sequential increase in prices, adding to the upward pressure on thali costs,” he added.
 
The credit rating agency calculates the average cost of preparing a thali at home based on the input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure. The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas) driving the change in the cost of the thali.
   
 

Topics: Inflation meals Crisil report

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

