RBI to conduct 2-day VRRR auction to drain Rs 1 trillion in liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to conduct a two-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on Wednesday for a notified amount of ₹1 trillion. This move comes as system liquidity remains in surplus of ₹3.4 trillion (as of Monday), despite two seven-day VRRR auctions by the central bank.

The surplus liquidity has kept the overnight weighted average call rate (WACR) — the operating target of monetary policy — near the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate of 5.25 per cent and well below the repo rate of 5.5 per cent.

“System liquidity will only go up from here as government expenditure picks up, and from September, the cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut will come into effect. This could push liquidity levels to as high as ₹5 trillion by November–December, assuming a neutral impact from foreign exchange operations. So they had to move early to ensure overnight rates remain within the policy corridor. This operation will shift the WACR closer to the repo and, more importantly, pull the tri-party repo (Trep) rate above the SDF, which it had consistently fallen below despite previous seven-day VRRRs,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC FIRST Bank.