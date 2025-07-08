Zee Entertainment shareholders approve appointment of new directors

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) on Tuesday approved the appointment of Saurav Adhikari and Divya Karani as non-executive, non-independent directors of the company, according to its stock exchange filing.

About 75.33 percent of the total number of valid votes were cast in favour of Adhikari's appointment, while 75.97 percent of the total number of valid votes were cast in favour of Karani’s appointment. The remote e-voting process for these appointments concluded on Tuesday.

“We are grateful to the shareholders for recognising the value that Ms. Karani and Mr. Adhikari will bring to the board,” said R. Gopalan, Chairman of ZEEL, in a statement.