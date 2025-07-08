Home / Economy / News / Zee Entertainment shareholders approve appointment of new directors

Zee Entertainment shareholders approve appointment of new directors

Zee Entertainment shareholders approve the appointment of Saurav Adhikari and Divya Karani as non-executive, non-independent directors, with 75% approval in the e-voting process

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) on Tuesday approved the appointment of Saurav Adhikari and Divya Karani as non-executive, non-independent directors of the company, according to its stock exchange filing.
 
About 75.33 percent of the total number of valid votes were cast in favour of Adhikari's appointment, while 75.97 percent of the total number of valid votes were cast in favour of Karani’s appointment. The remote e-voting process for these appointments concluded on Tuesday.
 
“We are grateful to the shareholders for recognising the value that Ms. Karani and Mr. Adhikari will bring to the board,” said R. Gopalan, Chairman of ZEEL, in a statement.
 
“Their sharp business acumen, coupled with their creative expertise from their respective sectors, will only strengthen the board’s directional guidance to the management team as the company progresses towards its targeted aspirations. We remain committed to fortifying the company and maximising shareholder value through all our decisions,” he added.
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

