Centre plans to make registration mandatory for vegetable oil units

Amid high edible oil prices, the central government has proposed a review of the Vegetable Oil Products, Production, and Availability (Regulation) Order of 2011 (VOPPA), which seeks the mandatory registration of all producers who intend to produce, stock for sale, or offer for sale vegetable oil or any vegetable oil product, including solvent-extracted oil.

The order, which was floated a few days ago, also seeks to penalise anyone who fails to register within the stipulated time.

Apart from this, the amendments empower the Directorate of Sugar and Vegetable Oils (DVSO) in the food ministry to prescribe the maximum or minimum usage limits of any vegetable oil in the production of any or all vegetable oil products.

ALSO READ: Exemption limits, forms: Income Tax rule changes for NRIs this year It also stipulates that every producer of vegetable oils or vegetable oil products must submit fortnightly reports on the quantity of oils received in their processing units and used by them. Producers will also have to provide full details of stocks held, quantities, and varieties of solvent-extracted oils produced and sold in the preceding month. The order, issued recently, has evoked a strong reaction from a section of the domestic edible oil trade, which fears the reintroduction of a "license raj" and excessive regulation in the industry.

“India has over 15,000 oil mills and more than 250 Vanaspati manufacturing units, most of which are in the small-scale sector. Making registration and data reporting mandatory for them would create unnecessary bottlenecks in their operations,” a senior industry official said. He added that the order requires careful deliberation and discussion among all stakeholders before it is fully implemented. “Around 60-70 percent of oil mills that process groundnut and rapeseed work on a very small scale, and adhering to the regulations could be slightly challenging,” the official explained. In the 2023-24 edible oil year, which ended in October, India imported around 16.23 million tonnes of vegetable oils, of which 15.96 million tonnes were edible oils (around 98.33 percent), and the rest were non-edible oils.