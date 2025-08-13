Rupee posts biggest single-day gain in over a month on Fed rate cut hopes

Rupee on Wednesday witnessed its highest single-day gain in more than a month since July 3, as the dollar weakened on chances of a rate cut in September by the US Federal Reserve, said dealers.

The local currency appreciated by 0.46 per cent to settle at 87.44 per dollar, against the previous close of 87.71 per dollar.

“The Indian rupee experienced its biggest one-day appreciation since July 3, driven by a decline in the US dollar. The dollar weakened amid expectations of a September interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, following a decline in US inflation. Further bolstering the rupee's performance were several domestic and regional factors, including gains in Indian equities and other Asian currencies, a fall in crude oil prices, and fall in the domestic Consumer Price Index (CPI),” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.

The dollar index fell by 0.28 per cent after the release of the US CPI data. It was trading below 98 at 97.83 on Wednesday. Dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. The headline inflation in the US remained steady at 2.7 per cent, in line with expectations, easing concerns over tariff-driven inflation. According to the CME Fedwatch tool, 98.1 per cent of investors expect a 25 basis points rate cut by the US rate-setting panel in September.