Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Bharat is the fastest-growing global economy in last decade: VP Dhankhar

Bharat is the fastest-growing global economy in last decade: VP Dhankhar

Referring to the growth trajectory of the country, he said that a phenomenal infrastructure growth was taking place in the nation

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP
Mumbai: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the centenary foundation day function of ICAR - CIRCOT, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said the country has seen exponential economic upsurge in the last decade and has become the fastest growing global economy during this period.

The Vice President made the statement while delivering the 4th P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture organised here by the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendra.

P Parameswaran was one of the senior-most 'pracharaks' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Dhankhar said that in 1989 when he was an MP and in 1991 when he was a Union Minister, the "atmosphere did not inspire us".

"Now our Bharat is brimming with positivity and possibility. It is full of hope and aspirations. All around and all pervasive, we can see an ecosystem of hope and possibility. In the last decade, Bharat has seen an exponential economic upsurge," he said.

He further said that the country was the fifth largest global economy and was "on its way to becoming a USD 4 trillion economy very shortly".

Also Read

Article 136 misuse hurting arbitration, need to have domain experts: V-P

Illegal immigrants now meddling in India's electoral process: V-P Dhankhar

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar urges exposure of those behind attack on democracy

VP Dhankhar questions CJI's involvement with executive appointment

Waqf Bill accepted in Rajya Sabha amid strong Opposition protests

"With an average growth of 8 per cent, Bharat happens to be the fastest growing global economy in the last decade," he said.

Dhankhar also said that India was no longer labelled as a nation of snake charmers. as it was "charming the entire world with the potential it has".

Referring to the growth trajectory of the country, he said that a phenomenal infrastructure growth was taking place in the nation.

"People-centric policies and transparent accountable governance has given buoyancy to the ecosystem," he said.

In his speech, Dhankhar also alluded to the politically divisive environment in the nation.

He said that the country was faced with "alarmingly worrisome scenarios" on certain aspects as politics have become polarised, vertically divisive and temperatures are always high.

He also underscored the significance of dialogue and deliberation while referring to the "disturbances and disruptions" in the Parliament which he termed as "sacrilege of intense enormity".

"Parliament must be the role model for the people. It is a platform to transform aspirations of the people into reality. It has to be an impregnable citadel of dialogue, debate, discussion and deliberation..

"And what do we see today? Dialogue, deliberation, and others have yielded to disturbance and disruption. Can there be sacrilege of more intense enormity when temples of democracy are ravaged by disruption and disturbance? Our democracy has to survive and the first test is parliamentary functioning," Dhankhar said.

He said that the country was facing situations where national interest was relegated and "anti-national narratives took wings".

"We are living in very dangerous times. Political intolerance and reckless stance promoting partisan and personal interest at the cost of nationalism needs to be moderated. There is a need for social counseling," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Statsguru: Youth employability declines amid looming AI disruption

Premium

The Applecart upset: US reciprocal tariffs bite into India growth plans

India to remain fastest growing major economy with 6.5% growth in FY26: IMF

India's GDP growth picks up to 6.2% in Q3; FY25 projection now 6.5%

Premium

Indian trade group asks govt to partly shift gold, silver imports to US

Topics :Vice PresidentIndian economic growthIndian Economy

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story