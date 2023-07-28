Home / Economy / News / Big brands on their toes as smaller FMCG companies make a comeback

Big brands on their toes as smaller FMCG companies make a comeback

By innovating in terms of product, promotions, and packaging, and keeping prices low, these local brands have grabbed a share of the pie from their larger counterparts

BS Web Team New Delhi
Local brands had a volume growth of 12.7 per cent (Representational image)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's $5 trillion domestic fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market is seeing a revival of small brands, according to a report by the Financial Express (FE).

By innovating in terms of product, promotions, and packaging, and keeping prices low, these local brands have grabbed a share of the pie from their larger counterparts. These local brands had a volume growth of 12.7 per cent versus 8.5 per cent for big brands, data from the insights agency Kantar shows.

As inflation has continued to abate in the May-July period, the volume growth number for small brands is at about 15-16 per cent during the period, according to industry estimates. Big brands saw a growth of about 10 per cent in this period. For the twelve months ending April 2023,  the volume share of large brands remained higher at 36 per cent than local brands' 28 per cent.

FE quoted industry experts as saying that in some markets such as Rajasthan, the shift from big to small brands is as high as 75 per cent in the hair oil category. The shift is 65 per cent in detergents in markets such as Uttar Pradesh while it is 49 per cent in spices in states like Karnataka.

Big companies such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL) are taking notice of the trend. As the intensity of competition from small firms had grown, HUL was focusing on volume growth, HUL’s MD & CEO Rohit Jawa said in an earnings call last week.

On HUL’s strategy to take on competition, Jawa said, "At the bottom line, we do have the tailwind of reducing commodity costs. Some of that is being re-invested as higher advertising and promotion (A&P) spends. We want to keep our brand strong.”

To curb market share loss, experts say that big brands need to focus on markets where local brands are growing fast. Sachin Bobade, vice president of research at Mumbai-based brokerage Dolat Capital, was quoted as saying that small players can quickly take advantage in a market where commodity prices are falling. Big brands will have to react at the local level with suitable solutions

Also Read

Hindustan Unilever's FY23 annual report: Top 10 highlights you should know

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

HUL Q1 revenue may rise up to 9% YoY; soft RM costs to aid margin: Analysts

From Dunhill to Roberto Cavalli: 24 global brands to enter India this year

HUL, Colgate, UBL: Here's how to trade FMCG stocks post ITC de-merger plan

Vegetables in India to stay expensive for longer on erratic monsoon

Financial frauds in India rose 65% between 2021 and 2022: Finance Ministry

Rupee falls 31 paise to 82.23 against the US dollar in early trade

Govt sets up working group to decriminalise legislations for ease of biz

States' dues to gencos halved to Rs 61,025 cr, says Power Minister

Topics :FMCGHindustan UnileverBrandsBS web team

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story