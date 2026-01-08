Scheme to boost manufacturing of shipping containers on the table

As part of the Centre’s push to strengthen India’s maritime capabilities, the government is working on a scheme to provide financial assistance for the manufacture of shipping containers, officials and industry executives familiar with the discussions told Business Standard.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has begun deliberations on an assistance programme aimed at boosting container manufacturing by supporting new production lines as well as the expansion of existing facilities, according to a senior government official.

The ministry did not respond to an email seeking comment. However, a senior official said preliminary estimates put the required outlay at around ₹12,000 crore to achieve an annual production capacity of roughly 600,000 containers.

“There is a clear direction that India needs to develop self-reliance in containers. India’s export-led strategy for Viksit Bharat requires more containers. Moreover, the Bharat Container Shipping Line (BCSL) will also be operational soon, and it will need its own asset base of containers,” a second official said.

India’s current container manufacturing capacity is estimated at around 30,000 units a year. By comparison, China, which dominates the global container market, has the capacity to produce around 5 million units annually.

“The scheme and the financial outlay needed will take concrete shape after stakeholder consultations are concluded,” the official said, requesting anonymity. The government is also scheduled to meet major container industry players next week to take discussions forward.

BCSL was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October as India’s new national container carrier, with financial backing from the Shipping Corporation of India and the Container Corporation of India. It is expected to begin operations with around 51 vessels.

According to initial discussions, the government is looking to bridge the cost differential between India-made containers and prevailing global market rates. This would require state support both for input costs involved in setting up manufacturing facilities and for output-linked incentives.