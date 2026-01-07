Rare earth sector may have low-to-medium indigenisation feasibility: CEA

The CEA, during the conference, stated that nearly half of the developed world’s imports from China come from just 50 global brands and their supply chains. The Union and state governments must persuade these 50 brands to anchor their full ecosystems in India to turbocharge the country's growth ambitions. India has successfully done this in smartphones, with exports and employment booming, and that approach must be replicated urgently across other sectors as it is key to building a strong currency, he added.