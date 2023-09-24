Boiling oil dry up chance of oil marketing companies cutting retail prices

With crude oil on the boil, there is little chance of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) reducing pump prices currently, Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry officials hinted.

Over the past few months, the government has publicly called for OMCs to reduce prices.



But the oil giants had held back, pointing to accumulated losses. This was primarily due to under-recoveries or the difference between the retail selling price and the international rate for petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas.

That has again become a concern. "OMCs have reported that under-recovery in diesel has currently crossed $10 per barrel," an official said.



The price of the Indian basket of crude oil has hit a 14-month high at $93.5 per barrel on 21 September.

The Indian basket of crude oil represents a derived basket comprising sour grade (Oman & Dubai average) and sweet grade (Brent Dated) of crude oil processed in Indian refineries in the ratio of 75.6 to 24.3. The prices are an average of daily prices of respective months.



Brent crude prices touched $95 per barrel for the first time in 2023 last week as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended combined supply cuts of 1.3 million barrels per day to the end of the year.

Analysts expect prices to soon climb beyond $100 as Russia over the weekend imposed an indefinite ban on the export of diesel and petrol to all countries other than four Central Asian allies. Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan are all members of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union. Since India mostly imports crude oil from Russia, it won't be affected, officials said.



Meanwhile, US oil output from top shale-producing regions is on track to fall to 9.393 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, the lowest since May 2023, the US Energy Information Administration said last week.

For India, every $1 per barrel increase in crude oil prices will have an impact on its current account deficit by around $1 billion.



India is the third-largest oil consumer in the world, and the country met 87.4 per cent of its crude oil demand in 2022-23, up from 85.5 per cent in 2021-22.

Cumulative Losses



Public sector OMCs have reported a cumulative profit of Rs 1138 crore in FY23, drastically down from Rs 39,355 crore in FY22, official figures show.

This has been blamed on a freeze in retail prices of petrol and diesel in 2022 despite a steep rise in crude prices due to production cuts and the war in Ukraine.



Meanwhile, pump prices in India had last been revised upwards on 6 April 2022. In May 2022, a steep cut in central excise duty had reduced prices further. As of the date, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre respectively in Delhi.

As a result, a further cut in excise duty remains on the table, officials said.



The OMCs have earlier sought compensation to make up for losses. With regard to one-time grants for OMCs to shore up their finances, officials said only one proposal has been discussed so far.

"This pertains to compensating the OMCs for the Rs 200 cut in LPG prices announced by the government last month. It's still under discussion," another official said.



A similar one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore had been approved in October 2022 as well.

Under pressure : Cumulative profits of OMCs drastically reduced last year



Net profit in FY22 Net profit in FY23 IOCL 24,184 8,242

BPCL 8,788 1,870 HPCL 6,383 -8,974

Cumulative profit 39,395 1,138

Note : All figures in Rs. Crores.

Source : Annual Reports, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell

International price of India's crude oil basket



Month ($/barrel) July, 2022 105.49

August 97.4 September 90.7

October 91.7 November 87.5

December 78.1 January, 2023 80.9

February 82.3 March 78.5

April 83.7 May 75

June 80.4 July 82.4

August 92.8

Source: Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell



