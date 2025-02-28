Friday, February 28, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India must make itself quantum secure, says HCL Co-founder Ajai Chowdhry

Speaking at BS Manthan, HCL Co-founder Ajai Chowdhry emphasised the urgent need for India to embrace quantum technology and take proactive steps to ensure the country's digital and strategic autonomy

Ajai Chowdhry, HCL co-founder

HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry speaking during a fireside chat at BS Manthan on Friday, February 28. (Photo: Business Standard)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

India must prioritise its quantum security to safeguard critical infrastructure, financial systems, and national security, said HCL co-founder Ajai Chowdhry in a fireside chat at the second edition of Manthan, Business Standard's annual summit, in New Delhi on Friday.
 
Chowdhry highlighted that nations across the world, including smaller countries such as Finland and Singapore, are heavily investing in quantum research, with funding ranging from $400 million to $1 billion. He warned that once a quantum computer with the right speed emerges, it will pose a "significant cybersecurity threat to every country."
 
Securing critical infrastructure
 
According to Chowdhry, the proactive approach of implementing technologies like Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) will help India in becoming quantum secure. It will further prevent potential disruptions, like the financial systems' failing or electrical grids going down, in the event of a quantum-based cyber threat.
   
"We have products developed by startups that are already available for people to implement to ensure security against quantum threats," he said.

Highlighting the need for becoming quantum secure, Chowdhry stated that during the Galwan incident, China brought down India's electrical grid at the border and they did it without using quantum technology. "Imagine the threats once quantum computing reaches full potential,” he said.
 
Chowdhry also shed light on the need to focus on how we can utilise quantum for India and how India should use it to speed up its development.
 
He also clarified that the classical computers cannot be replaced by quantum computers. While a classical computer will be used for normal applications, a quantum computer, on the other hand, is meant for specialised applications like financial modelling, he said.
 

Topics : HCL quantum computer semiconductor semiconductor industry

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

