Business Standard poll: Status quo on repo rate likely in RBI review

The policy repo rate has been cut 125 bps in the rate-cut cycle, which started in February last year.
Respondents said that growth was expected to hold up in 2026-27 (FY27) and the inflation rate was likely to move closer to 4 per cent, and gradually.
As a result, the MPC is expected to keep rates unchanged at the upcoming meeting.
“Growth in FY27 has been estimated at 6.9 per cent. And with that the inflation rate will also start realigning and inch up towards 4 per cent. Given this, I don’t see the RBI cutting interest rates further in this policy,” said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist, HDFC Bank.