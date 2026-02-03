India's telecom exports to get competitive edge from India-US trade deal

Nahata added that the company, which derives 27 per cent of its revenues from exports, had faced revenue shortfalls in the December quarter as its shipments to the US were stuck at customs due to ambiguity over tariffs, which also led to the company paying damages at ports.

US tariffs had impacted margins for optic fibre cable maker Sterlite Technologies Ltd by about 760 basis points to 10.3 per cent as of the December quarter of 2025, as the company had to pass on some proportion of the tariff cost to customers and aggressively ramp up local production at its American facility. Managing director Ankit Agarwal said the trade deal would provide a clear path for further margin expansion. “This is a very positive development,” he told Business Standard.