India's telecom exports to get competitive edge from India-US trade deal

Reciprocal tariffs cut to 18% under the India-US trade deal are expected to improve margins and competitiveness for Indian telecom equipment and optic fibre makers

Telecom players have claimed that D2M broadcasting has direct implications for spectrum bands earmarked for current and future 5G use
US tariffs had impacted margins for optic fibre cable maker Sterlite Technologies Ltd by about 760 basis points to 10.3 per cent as of the December quarter of 2025.
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 8:49 PM IST
India’s telecom equipment exports are set to gain an edge over competing countries, including China, Mexico, Vietnam and Malaysia, following the trade deal between India and the US, which lowered the tariff from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, effective immediately.
 
“As a result of the reciprocal tariff rate being reduced to 18 per cent, exports of telecom products such as ISDN terminals, ISDN terminal adapters, X.25 PADs and set-top boxes, as well as aerial reflectors, will be competitive relative to key competing manufacturing nations,” Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association, told Business Standard.
 
Switching and routing apparatus, including modems, PLCC equipment, voice-frequency telegraphy systems, DLC, multiplexers and SDH equipment, had been under the 50 per cent tariff levy since October last year.
 
Industry executives said the move would also lower costs for imports of optic fibre, cables and set-top boxes, among other telecom equipment, thereby opening up the US market further, which is aggressively building artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centres.
 
“It opens up the environment for everybody and improves the situation for all Indian manufacturers, particularly for telecom equipment. The tariff was 50 per cent, so if and when it comes down to 18 per cent, it is a substantial advantage to all telecom equipment manufacturers,” said Mahendra Nahata, managing director of HFCL Limited, in the company’s earnings call on Tuesday.
 
Nahata added that the company, which derives 27 per cent of its revenues from exports, had faced revenue shortfalls in the December quarter as its shipments to the US were stuck at customs due to ambiguity over tariffs, which also led to the company paying damages at ports.
 
US tariffs had impacted margins for optic fibre cable maker Sterlite Technologies Ltd by about 760 basis points to 10.3 per cent as of the December quarter of 2025, as the company had to pass on some proportion of the tariff cost to customers and aggressively ramp up local production at its American facility. Managing director Ankit Agarwal said the trade deal would provide a clear path for further margin expansion. “This is a very positive development,” he told Business Standard.
 
Stocks of major telecom equipment and optic fibre cable makers rose on Tuesday following the announcement of the trade deal. HFCL climbed 2.85 per cent to Rs 68.27, while Sterlite Technologies was up 13.23 per cent to Rs 124.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 8:49 PM IST

