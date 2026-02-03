US tariff cut gives Indian medical devices an edge as China+1 gathers pace

“Any reduction in customs duties will translate directly into lower capital costs for hospitals, improving affordability,” Choudary said. “This is especially relevant for Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where price sensitivity is higher and adoption of advanced technology has historically lagged.”

Pharmaceuticals, particularly generics, remain largely insulated from tariff volatility. Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, noted that generics continue to fall outside the scope of reciprocal tariffs. “Pharmaceuticals were kept outside the scope of reciprocal tariffs, with Section 232 duties applying mainly to branded and patented products, while generics remain exempt. As a result, India’s pharma exports — particularly generics, which form the bulk of shipments to the US — remain largely unaffected by the India-US trade deal, preserving pricing stability and supply continuity in India’s most important export market,” Mishra said, while cautioning that regulatory compliance and FDA approvals remain critical to long-term growth.