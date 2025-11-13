Govt approves rationalisation of royalty rates for four critical minerals

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the rationalisation of royalty rates for four critical minerals — graphite, caesium, rubidium and zirconium — to boost domestic production and facilitate their auction.

What are the new royalty rates?

Under the revised structure, royalty rates have been fixed at 2 per cent of the average sale price (ASP) for caesium and rubidium, 1 per cent for zirconium, and 2–4 per cent for graphite, depending on its carbon content.

The move is expected to encourage the auction of mineral blocks containing these critical minerals, which play a vital role in green energy and high-technology industries.

Boost to mineral exploration and domestic production According to the government, the decision will help unlock mineral reserves and associated critical elements, including lithium, tungsten, rare earth elements, and niobium. It is also expected to reduce import dependence, strengthen supply chains, and generate employment opportunities in the mining and allied sectors. India currently imports around 60 per cent of its graphite requirement, used primarily in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Of the nine operational graphite mines, 27 additional blocks have already been auctioned, while 20 are ready for auction and 26 remain under exploration. Sixth tranche of critical mineral auctions