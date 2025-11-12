NaBFID raises ₹4,120 cr from long-term bond sale at coupon rates of 6.86%

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) on Wednesday raised ₹4,120 crore through two tranches of bonds maturing in five and 15 years. The development finance institution raised ₹2,460 crore through 15-year bonds carrying a coupon rate of 7.15 per cent, against an issue size of ₹2,500 crore. It also mobilised ₹1,660 crore through 5-year bonds at a coupon rate of 6.86 per cent.

The issue size for the shorter-tenure tranche was ₹3,000 crore, but NaBFID chose not to raise the entire amount.