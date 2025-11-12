Home / Economy / News / Cabinet clears ₹45,060 cr schemes to aid exporters, MSMEs hit by US tariffs

Cabinet clears ₹45,060 cr schemes to aid exporters, MSMEs hit by US tariffs

The Centre cleared ₹45,060 crore worth of schemes, including a new Export Promotion Mission and expanded Credit Guarantee Scheme, to aid MSMEs hit by steep US tariffs

MSME
Export-oriented industries directly and indirectly employ over 45 million people, with MSMEs accounting for nearly 45 per cent of India’s total exports.
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved schemes worth Rs 45,060 crore to support exporters, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), grappling with the impact of the United States’ 50 per cent tariff on several Indian goods.
 
Key schemes approved 
The package includes the long-awaited Export Promotion Mission (EPM) with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore and Rs 20,000 crore for the expansion of the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters (CGSE).
 
The announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings last week with the heads of export promotion councils representing sectors most affected by the tariff hikes.
 
Focus on competitiveness and diversification 
The EPM—originally announced in the Union Budget with Rs 2,250 crore allocated for FY26—will now run till FY31 with enhanced funding. It aims to strengthen India’s export competitiveness, especially for first-time and labour-intensive exporters in textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and marine products.
 
It will consolidate two key programmes—the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) and the Market Access Initiative (MAI)—under a single, outcome-based framework.
 
EPM will have two sub-schemes:
 
Niryat Protsahan (Rs 10,401 crore): Focused on affordable trade finance for MSMEs through instruments like interest subvention, export factoring, credit guarantees, and e-commerce export credit cards.
 
Niryat Disha (Rs 14,659 crore): Designed to enhance market readiness via non-financial enablers such as quality certification, branding, packaging, participation in global trade fairs, warehousing, and logistics support.
 
According to the government, “EPM marks a shift from fragmented interventions to a single, adaptive mechanism capable of responding swiftly to global trade challenges.”
 
Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters 
The CGSE will provide collateral-free working capital of up to 20 per cent of sanctioned export limits, with credit guarantees on loans up to Rs 50 crore.
 
The scheme will be administered by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC). A committee chaired by the DFS secretary will monitor its implementation.
 
Expected impact 
The government said the twin initiatives would enhance exporters’ global competitiveness, strengthen liquidity, protect jobs, and accelerate India’s march towards its $1-trillion export target.
 
“By enabling collateral-free credit access under CGSE, it will ensure smooth business operations and reinforce India’s journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the statement added.
 
Export-oriented industries directly and indirectly employ over 45 million people, with MSMEs accounting for nearly 45 per cent of India’s total exports.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pre-Budget talks: MSMEs urge relief package for exporters hit by US tariff

Priyank Kharge: Govt-industry ties vital for India's deeptech growth

Andhra, Tillman Global sign deal for ₹15,000 cr Visakhapatnam data centre

Premium

Govt may allow NFRA to split audit review and disciplinary functions

Retail inflation cools to 0.25% in October on GST cuts, low food prices

Topics :MSMECabinetindustryeconomy

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story