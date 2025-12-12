Cabinet clears India-Oman CEPA ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Muscat visit

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a free trade agreement between India and Oman, which is expected to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Muscat on December 17–18, according to people in the know.

The two sides are likely to announce the finalisation of their comprehensive economic partnership agreement (Cepa) during PM’s visit. Talks began in November 2023 and were close to completion by March 2024, but a few internal policy issues on Oman’s side delayed the conclusion.

Bilateral merchandise trade between India and Oman stood at $10.61 billion in FY25, accounting for just 0.9 per cent of India’s overall trade. India’s key exports to Oman include gasoline, iron and steel, electronics, and machinery, while imports largely comprise petroleum products, urea, propylene, and ethylene polymers.