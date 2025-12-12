Home / Economy / News / Cabinet clears India-Oman CEPA ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Muscat visit

Cabinet clears India-Oman CEPA ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Muscat visit

CEPA expected to boost bilateral trade beyond current $10.6 billion, with focus on petroleum, urea, and manufactured goods

India Oman
Petroleum products and urea together make up nearly three-fourths of India’s imports from Oman.
Shreya Nandi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:47 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a free trade agreement between India and Oman, which is expected to be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Muscat on December 17–18, according to people in the know. 
The two sides are likely to announce the finalisation of their comprehensive economic partnership agreement (Cepa) during PM’s visit. Talks began in November 2023 and were close to completion by March 2024, but a few internal policy issues on Oman’s side delayed the conclusion. 
Bilateral merchandise trade between India and Oman stood at $10.61 billion in FY25, accounting for just 0.9 per cent of India’s overall trade. India’s key exports to Oman include gasoline, iron and steel, electronics, and machinery, while imports largely comprise petroleum products, urea, propylene, and ethylene polymers.  
Petroleum products and urea together make up nearly three-fourths of India’s imports from Oman.   
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat leads in FY25 loan growth, Karnataka in deposits, shows data

Premium

Datanomics: Auto components, telecom parts drive India exports to Mexico

Rupee hits new low on weak sentiment amid US trade deal uncertainty

MGNREGA to see a name change, rise in guaranteed employment days

Slower food deflation nudges retail inflation to 0.71% in November

Topics :Omancentral governmentTrade talks

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story