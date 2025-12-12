Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Auto components, telecom parts drive India exports to Mexico

Datanomics: Auto components, telecom parts drive India exports to Mexico

The move is seen as a way to protect Mexico's domestic industry

Passenger Vehicles
premium

Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:05 PM IST
Mexico on Thursday slapped a tariff of up to 50 per cent on all imports from India starting January, a move that could further weaken India’s exports already hit by the US’ 50 per cent Customs duties. The measures are seen as an attempt to protect Mexico’s domestic industry.
 
Mexico accounts for just 1% of India’s exports  
 
India exported goods worth $3.17 billion to Mexico in the first seven months of FY26 — a Y-o-Y fall of 10 per cent. Over the past decade, Mexico’s share in India’s goods exports has remained between 1 and 1.3 per cent, with occasional fluctuations. 
 
Cars, auto parts among top exports
 
Cars made up nearly 22 per cent of India’s exports to Mexico in FY26 (Apr–Oct). Auto components and telecom parts (including smartphones) were the next largest categories, accounting for 6.62 per cent and 6.13 per cent, respectively. However, exports of auto components, telecom instruments, and two- and three-wheelers to Mexico all fell on a Y-o-Y basis. 
 
Mexico a key market for automobile
 
Mexico was India’s second-largest export market for two- and three-wheelers and the third-largest for cars in FY26 (Apr–Oct), accounting for 7.72 per cent and 11.1 per cent of exports. It was also a key market for Indian auto components. 
 

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

