Gujarat leads in FY25 loan growth, Karnataka in deposits, shows data

RBI data shows state-wise credit trends; Maharashtra leads in outstanding credit and deposits, while Gujarat records highest growth

Anjali KumariAnupreksha Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:37 PM IST
Gujarat topped the chart for loan growth in the financial year 2025 (FY25) with 14.14 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu at 11.4 per cent, while Maharashtra retained the top slot among states in terms of outstanding credit extended by scheduled commercial banks, followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu. 
According to “Handbook of Statistics on Indian States, 2024-25” of the Reserve Bank of India, Maharashtra was again at the top for retail loans (outstanding) in FY25, followed by Karnataka & Tamil Nadu. 
In terms of growth of retail loans in FY25, Tamil Nadu clocked 16.3 per cent, followed by Maharashtra at 13.7 per cent, and Telangana at 12.8 per cent. 
 
Karnataka’s deposit growth was highest in FY25, at 12.5 per cent followed by Maharashtra at 12 per cent and Delhi at 11.3 per cent. 
According to the data, Maharashtra continued to be the top state where banks mobilised maximum deposits with outstanding amount at ₹52.3 billion, followed by Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. 
 

Topics :GujaratIndian EconomyKarnataka

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

