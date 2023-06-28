Home / Economy / News / Cabinet entrusts Siddaramaiah with appointing members for 3 sub-committees

Cabinet entrusts Siddaramaiah with appointing members for 3 sub-committees

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday entrusted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with constituting three Cabinet sub-committees to deal with three areas, namely irrigation projects, withdrawal of criminal cases, and for giving thrust to investment in the state.

Briefing reporters here, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said that one of the sub-committees that the CM has been entrusted with constituting is for the implementation of various projects on river Krishna, Cauvery, Mahadayi and other rivers.

That sub-committee will also look into the implementation of various court and tribunal orders related to these river projects.

Another sub-committee would be formed to withdraw criminal cases, as various individuals and organisations have made such requests regarding cases related to various agitations, Patil said.

The minister said the chief minister will appoint members for it. He added that duration for the withdrawal of cases is not specified.

The third sub-committee will look into reviewing major investment project reports and see where special incentives and concessions can be given to mega industries to boost investments in the state, Patil said.

The Cabinet also decided to increase the tender amount for SC/ST contractors from Rs 50 lakh to Rs one crore. In this regard, an amendment will be brought to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act in the upcoming legislature session, which will start from July 3, Patil added.

SiddaramaiahKarnataka

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

