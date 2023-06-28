Indo-US ties in a regulatory bind; Aligning regulations can be a challenge

More significantly, India’s equation with the International Seabed Authority (ISA) may also have to change. The Jamaica-headquartered organisation is the one through which all signatory countries organise and control all mineral-resources-related activities in their respective areas including India. The US has had a difficult relationship with it. Deep sea mining is being seen as a critical but contested solution to the energy transition. As a member of the Mineral Security Partnership and also of ISA, India will find the need to find a difficult balance between the alternatives.

In the India-US relationship one of the first examples of these changes could happen in the minerals sector. India plans to bring in amendments to the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, as early as the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament to allow the private sector to mine the seas. The operative provisions may now need to be aligned with the Mineral Security Partnership that India has just signed to join, which includes the US among 14 countries. The regulatory regime for the sector will have to allow the same space to foreign companies to invest in these mines as those on offer for Indian companies. This will have a consequential impact on the foreign direct investment (FDI) limits for the sector, which is currently nil.