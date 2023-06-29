Home / Economy / News / No deal for access to Britain's labour market: UK on India FTA talks

Britain launched trade talks with India in January last year, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has stressed that he won't sacrifice quality for speed in negotiations

Reuters

Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Britain will discuss temporary business visas as part of free trade agreement talks with India but any deal will not contain broader immigration commitments or access to Britain’s labour market for Indian workers, trade minister Kemi Badenoch said.
Last year, interior minister Suella Braverman sparked a row with comments about the possible impact of Indian migrants in trade talks, citing concern both with any “open borders migration policy with India” and those who overstay visas. Badenoch set out Britain's stance in response to a question about how government ensures it “speaks with a single voice on migration and mobility in relation to a UK-India trade agreement,” and avoids “disruptive political off-stage noises”.
"An FTA with India will not contain commitments on immigration or provide access to the UK domestic labour market," Badenoch said in a written response to lawmakers published on Thursday.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

