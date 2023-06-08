CBDC QR codes likely to be interoperable with UPI, says Reserve Bank



Addressing a press conference after the monetary policy statement on Thursday, Sankar said the central bank’s aim was to have 1 million customers by the end of June for CBDC. “The plan is to have 1 million customers by the end of June. The second thing that we are planning is to make its QR code inter-operable with UPI,” Sankar said. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on Thursday said the central bank digital currency (CBDC) QR codes would be made interoperable with Unified Payment Interface (UPI) mechanism.



On the other hand, in CBDC, a beneficiary can draw the digital currency and keep it in their wallet on mobile. When you make a payment at a shop or to another individual, it will move from one wallet to another. There is no routing or intermediation of the bank. Unlike in the case of UPI, money moves between two private entities, individuals or businesses, similar to physical cash, in the case of CBDC. UPI is a platform that facilitates banking transactions or digital transactions, where the beneficiary will be able to make payments through debit or credit cards, internet banking or by mobile wallets.