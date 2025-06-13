Home / Economy / News / CBDT sends emails over undisclosed crypto income in latest NUDGE drive

CBDT sends emails over undisclosed crypto income in latest NUDGE drive

CBDT emails thousands of taxpayers urging them to review and update ITRs for under-reported crypto income as part of a NUDGE campaign targeting VDA discrepancies

Income Tax Department, CBDT
Image: X@incometaxdelhi
Monika Yadav
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 9:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has sent emails to thousands of individuals who may have under-reported income from crypto transactions, asking them to review and update their income tax returns (ITRs), according to CBDT sources.
 
“The department has recently sent emails to thousands of defaulting persons to review their ITR and update it if any income on account of VDA (virtual digital asset) transactions has not been properly declared. Those who fail to respond to the nudge may be picked for verification or scrutiny,” an official said.
 
The move is part of CBDT’s latest NUDGE (Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable) campaign targeting tax evasion through VDAs such as cryptocurrencies. 
 
“Using data analytics, the tax department has flagged cases where taxpayers either failed to file the mandatory Schedule VDA in their ITR or declared such income incorrectly by claiming lower tax rates or disallowed deductions such as indexation,” the source said.
 
According to CBDT sources, the department is also matching income tax returns with tax deducted at source (TDS) returns filed by Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), such as crypto exchanges, to identify discrepancies.
 
Income from the transfer of VDAs is taxable at a flat 30 per cent under Section 115BBH of the Income Tax Act, 1961, without any deductions except cost of acquisition. Losses from such transactions cannot be set off or carried forward.
 
This is the third NUDGE campaign by the CBDT in the past six months under its “TRUST — Taxpayers First” initiative. Previous drives focused on non-disclosure of foreign assets and bogus deductions under Section 80GGC. 
The emails have been sent in relation to Assessment Years 2023–24 and 2024–25, based on discrepancies detected in crypto-related disclosures during these periods.
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI rejects bids for 30-year green bonds as investors seek high yields

India, China discuss rare earth curbs amid auto industry concerns

Oil prices surge 6% as Israel-Iran conflict rattles global markets

Premium

India's 2025-26 rice production may hit 151 mn tonnes: USDA estimate

Proposed India-China trade talks to cover rare earth supply concerns

Topics :CBDTcryptocurrencyTaxation

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story