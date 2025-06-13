Proposed India-China trade talks to cover rare earth supply concerns

In an effort to further normalise bilateral relations, India and China on Friday said they had agreed to hold certain functional dialogues, including in the economic and trade areas, to discuss and resolve specific issues of concern. These dialogues are set to cover China’s restrictions on the supply of rare earth elements, the shortage of which has caused uncertainty in India’s automobile sector. New Delhi has urged Beijing to bring predictability in the supply chain for trade, consistent with international practices.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met the visiting Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Thursday. Sun was on a two-day visit to India, which concluded on Friday. Sources privy to the discussions said the two officials discussed the export controls on certain rare earth-related items that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs enforced on 4 April. The officials agreed to hold further talks on the issue as part of a broader mechanism to discuss economic and trade matters.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh, France sign PoU to boost cultural, tourism ties for 3 years In a press statement on the meeting between Misri and Sun, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that “the two sides agreed to hold certain functional dialogues, including in economic and trade areas, to discuss and resolve issues of concern”. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Sun and Misri “held a candid and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral exchanges and cooperation as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest”. On Thursday, official sources in New Delhi indicated that a resolution to the shortage of rare earth elements—especially permanent magnets—was in sight. Replying to a question on the issue, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had been in touch with the Chinese side, both in Beijing and in Delhi. Indian Ambassador to Beijing, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, met Sun on 5 June, and the two sides had “an exchange of views” on “issues of common interest and concern”, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

Sun’s visit to New Delhi comes six months after Misri visited Beijing, helping to resume suspended bilateral exchanges between the two Asian neighbours. India–China ties had hit a low after their border clashes in 2020, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping signalled a thaw at their meeting in October last year. On Thursday in Beijing, when asked whether China would lift export restrictions of rare earth metals to India—as it has begun clearing export licences to the United States and European Union—Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “We are willing to enhance dialogue and cooperation with relevant countries and regions to jointly keep the stability of global industrial and supply chains.”

At their meeting on Thursday, Misri appreciated the Chinese side’s cooperation on the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year. He noted the discussion in the April 2025 meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism for cooperation in trans-border rivers, regarding the resumption of hydrological data sharing and other forms of cooperation, and expressed hope for progress. The MEA said the two sides agreed to expedite steps involved in resuming direct air services between the two countries. Misri expressed hope for the early conclusion of an updated Air Services Agreement. The two sides further agreed to take practical steps for visa facilitation and exchanges between media and think tanks.